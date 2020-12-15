VIDEO: Christopher Walken Shares Thoughts on WILD MOUNTAIN THYME on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Christopher Walken tells the story of how he came to own a prized memento from Muhammad Ali's boxing career, and how the legendary figure once called him a "pretty boy." You can see Walken in the upcoming movie, "Wild Mountain Thyme."

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

The multi-talented Walken - whose iconoclastic career began on the Broadway stage in musicals - has appeared in more than 100 combined feature films and television shows. He won the Academy Award for his riveting role in the Oscar-winning best picture The Deer Hunter and was Oscar-nominated for Steven Spielberg's Catch Me If You Can.

Some of his other many memorable film performances include Sleepy Hollow, The Dead Zone, A View to a Kill, Pulp Fiction, Wayne's World, True Romance and Annie Hall Hairspray. Pennies From Heaven, and Jersey Boys.

John Patrick Shanley's "Wild Mountain Thyme" became available to stream Friday, December 11th.

Shanley, who created Pulitzer Prize winner "Doubt" and beloved rom com "Moonstruck," brings his sweeping romantic vision to Ireland with Wild Mountain Thyme, based on his play "Outside Mullingar." The headstrong farmer Rosemary Muldoon (Emily Blunt) has her heart set on winning her neighbor Anthony Reilly's (Jamie Dornan) love.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via CBS All Access, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.