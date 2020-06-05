VIDEO: Christine Baranski Says THE GOOD FIGHT Touches on Many Issues We Currently Face

Christine Baranski was a guest on Thursday night's episode of LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS to discuss her CBS ALL ACCESS series The Good Fight, a show that deals with many issues that currently face our society.

"I think that "The Good Fight" may be the only television show that really addresses what life is like in the Trump era," Baranski told Meyers.

She goes on to say, "In fact, we were shooting the pilot on election night when everybody thought, you know, the winner would be Hillary Clinton. And during a scene that I had with Delroy Lindo, "The New York Times" called the election for Donald Trump. And there began a journey of all of us who play lawyers in this law firm dealing with life in the Trump era."

Baranski continued, "It's appropriate for me to talk about the show now because another reason is that it takes place in an African-American law firm, and five of our series regulars are African-American, five out of eight people. And we have a wonderful cast, and we deal with racial issues. How could we not, you know? And so the show has touched on a lot of these issues that we're questioning now."

Watch the full interview below!

THE GOOD FIGHT stars Broadway stars Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald and Cush Jumbo, along with Sarah Steele, Nyambi Nyambi, Michael Boatman, Zach Grenier, Hugh Dancy, John Larroquette, and Delroy Lindo.

Season four of THE GOOD FIGHT finds Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart navigating a very different landscape. After they lost their biggest client, Chumhum, and their founding partner's name was tarnished, Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart was forced to accept an offer by a huge multi-national law firm, STR Laurie, to become a small subsidiary. Suddenly, all of their decisions can be second-guessed by the giant firm that is literally on top of them. While STR Laurie initially seem like benevolent overlords, we find Diane Lockhart and her colleagues chafing at their loss of independence while simultaneously investigating the emergence of a mysterious "Memo 618."

