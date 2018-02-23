VIDEO: Christine Baranski Previews THE GOOD FIGHT: The Musical

Okay so maybe THE GOOD FIGHT isn't going to be doing a musical episode...yet. Christine Baranski stopped by Colbert to chat about the return of the series she helms which premieres Sunday, March 4th, on CBS All Access.

TV fans know Baranski for her work on shows such as CYBILL, THE BIG BANG THEORY, and, of course, THE GOOD WIFE, but Broadway fans know her as a two time Drama Desk Award (THE REAL THING; LIPS TOGETHER, TEETH APART) and two time Tony Award (THE REAL THING, RUMORS) winner. Stephen Colbert, no stranger to the stage, queried a possible GOOD FIGHT musical episode, about which Baranski was at first hesitant. But watch below as the microphone comes out and music starts flowing!

In season two of THE GOOD FIGHT, the world is going insane, and the Chicago murder rate is on the rise. Amidst the insanity, Diane, Lucca, Maia and the rest of the law firm find themselves under psychological assault when a client at another firm kills his lawyer for overcharging. After a COPYCAT murder, the firm begins to look at its own clients suspiciously. Meanwhile, Diane battles with a new partner at the firm, Liz Reddick-Lawrence (Audra McDonald); Maia becomes tougher after her parents' SCANDALputs her on trial; and Lucca is brought back into Colin's orbit.

The series, from "The Good Wife" creators Robert and Michelle King, stars Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Rose Leslie, Delroy Lindo, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Justin Bartha, Michael Boatman and Nyambi Nyambi.





