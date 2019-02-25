VIDEO: Christina Bianco Gives A STAR IS BORN Veterans Barbra Streisand and Judy Garland a Stab at 'Shallow'

Feb. 25, 2019  

Move over, Gaga! Just last night, the songstress took home her first Oscar for "Shallow." In the tradition of A Star Is Born, musical impressionist Christina Bianco decided to give two other leading ladies a stab at the tune. Watch below as she performs the song as both Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand!

A Two-Time Drama Desk Award nominee, Christina made her West End debut starring in The Menier Chocolate Factory's hailed production of Forbidden Broadway at the Vaudeville Theatre in London. New York credits include The Marvelous Wonderettes, the one-woman, multi-character comedy, Application Pending (Drama Desk Award Nomination), Newsical the Musical, and Forbidden Broadway; Goes To Rehab(Drama Desk Award Nomination). Christina originated the role of Dora in the long-running National Tour of Dora The Explorer Live, including two sold-out runs at Radio City Music Hall.?

As a concert artist, with regular NYC appearances at Birdland, Feinstein's and Town Hall, Christina has performed her critically acclaimed solo shows to sold out crowds across the U.S. and on luxury international cruise ships. Abroad, she's enjoyed extended runs headlining at London's Hippodrome, Royal Albert Hall's Elgar Room, The Charing Cross Theatre and at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival. She recently completed a 13 city, UK solo tour titled, Me Myself And Everyone Else, and made concert debuts in Australia, Switzerland, Spain and South Africa.

Related Articles

VIDEO: On This Day, February 25- Remembering Tennessee Williams

VIDEO: On This Day, February 25- Remembering Tennessee Williams

INSIGHT: Grosses Analysis - 2/25

INSIGHT: Grosses Analysis - 2/25

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/24/19

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/24/19

Sarah Siddons Society Names Tracy Letts Actor of the Year

Sarah Siddons Society Names Tracy Letts Actor of the Year

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: First Look at the Cast of BEETLEJUICE on Broadway!
  • Kristolyn Lloyd, Kate Hamill and More Lead Primary Stages' LITTLE WOMEN
  • Kirstin Maldonado of Pentatonix, Abby Mueller, Elena Shaddow, Conor Ryan and More Head to Birdland for HARMONY ON BROADWAY
  • Breaking: FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE, Starring Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon, Will Open at the Broadhurst Theatre This May
  • Norm Lewis, Laura Benanti, and More Among 2019 MAC Awards Nominees - Full List!
  • Photo Flash: First Look at The York Theatre Company's LOLITA, MY LOVE

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE