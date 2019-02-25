VIDEO: Christina Bianco Gives A STAR IS BORN Veterans Barbra Streisand and Judy Garland a Stab at 'Shallow'

Move over, Gaga! Just last night, the songstress took home her first Oscar for "Shallow." In the tradition of A Star Is Born, musical impressionist Christina Bianco decided to give two other leading ladies a stab at the tune. Watch below as she performs the song as both Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand!

A Two-Time Drama Desk Award nominee, Christina made her West End debut starring in The Menier Chocolate Factory's hailed production of Forbidden Broadway at the Vaudeville Theatre in London. New York credits include The Marvelous Wonderettes, the one-woman, multi-character comedy, Application Pending (Drama Desk Award Nomination), Newsical the Musical, and Forbidden Broadway; Goes To Rehab(Drama Desk Award Nomination). Christina originated the role of Dora in the long-running National Tour of Dora The Explorer Live, including two sold-out runs at Radio City Music Hall.?

As a concert artist, with regular NYC appearances at Birdland, Feinstein's and Town Hall, Christina has performed her critically acclaimed solo shows to sold out crowds across the U.S. and on luxury international cruise ships. Abroad, she's enjoyed extended runs headlining at London's Hippodrome, Royal Albert Hall's Elgar Room, The Charing Cross Theatre and at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival. She recently completed a 13 city, UK solo tour titled, Me Myself And Everyone Else, and made concert debuts in Australia, Switzerland, Spain and South Africa.

