VIDEO: Check Out the New MULAN Trailer Ahead of its Release on Disney+

A new trailer for Niki Caro's live-action film adaptation of Mulan has been released! The film will be available for streaming on Friday, September 4th on Disney+, with access for a fee of $29.99.

Check out the trailer below!

When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation...and a proud father.

