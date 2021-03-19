Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Check Out a Teaser for the CURSED Virtual Concert Starring Donald Webber Jr., Bonnie Milligan & More

Cursed turns the classic Beauty and the Beast on its head to tell the story of Gabriel, a struggling writer, who embarks on the quest for his great novel.

Mar. 19, 2021  

A concert version of the developmental work Cursed, a new musical, will stream beginning April 6, 2021, at 7:30PM eastern. Although the stream is free, donations are being accepted in support of the BC/EFA Red Bucket campaign through April 15, via the live stream and at broadwaycares.org/cursed. The program stream will be available at www.themusicalcursed.com.

Check out a teaser below!

The cast includes Asmeret Ghebremichael (Book of Mormon), Devin Ilaw (Miss Saigon), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Tom Alan Robbins (Little Shop of Horrors), Donald Webber, Jr. (Hamilton), and Alex Wyse (Waitress).

A fractured fairy tale written by Billboard Music Award winner Zach Adam and Eidan Lipper, Artistic Director of the Tel-Aviv Musical Theatre Academy, Cursed turns the classic Beauty and the Beast on its head to tell the story of Gabriel, a struggling writer, who embarks on the quest for his great novel and in the process finds an unexpected beauty, a surprising beast, an unlikely prince charming, and a struggling father just trying to do the best he can with what he's got.

Produced by Kate Cannova, the evening is directed by Dana Iannuzzi, associate produced by Charl Brown, and general managed by Matty Cogliano. The benefit supports Broadway Care/Equity Fights Aids and its mission to provide essential social service programs to people nationwide. Every donation will help those affected, by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, and other critical illnesses receive healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, mental health support services, and other essential services. This includes direct support to The Actors Fund to provide services to individuals in the entertainment industry affected by critical health issues, including COVID-19.


