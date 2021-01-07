VIDEO: Check Out a Sneak Peek from Wayne Brady's Upcoming Concert with Seth Rudetsky!

Wayne Brady is the latest Broadway star to join Seth Rudetsky on The Seth Concert Series!

Their virtual concert will stream on January 10 at 8pm ET and re-air on January 11 at 3pm ET.

Check out a sneak peek of the concert below!

Multiple Emmy Award-winning and Grammy Award-nominated Wayne Brady has made his mark on stage and screen as an actor, singer, dancer, improviser, songwriter and television personality. Best known as the host CBS' Let's Make a Deal, Brady is also a master at improv, which he displays every week on The CW's Whose Line Is It Anyway? Long an accomplished singer and performer, Brady was named the winner of season two of The Masked Singer and also earned a Grammy nominee for his debut album. Brady is also a talented vocal artist, having voiced roles on series for Nickelodeon, Disney Channel and Cartoon Network. Brady has also found success on stage with roles in some of Broadway's biggest shows including Chicago, Kinky Boots and Hamilton.