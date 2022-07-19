Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BEETLEJUICE
VIDEO: Check Out a Clip of Elizabeth Teeter Performing 'Dead Mom' From BEETLEJUICE

The current cast of Beetlejuice includes Kerry Butler, David Josefsberg, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and more.

Jul. 19, 2022  

Watch a clip of Elizabeth Teeter performing 'Dead Mom' in Beetlejuice on Broadway!

Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler, David Josefsberg, Obie Award Winner Adam Dannheisser, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Kelvin Moon Loh, Danny Rutigliano, and Dana Steingold will join Alex Brightman in the remounted production.

New to the Netherworld are Elizabeth Teeter (The Crucible, The Audience) as Lydia Deetz, Michelle Aravena (A Bronx Tale, Rocky) as Miss Argentina and Zonya Love (The Color Purple) as Maxine Dean/Juno. The full cast of the smash-hit musical Beetlejuice features Kate Bailey, Will Blum, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Eric Anthony Johnson, Andrew Kober, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Ramone Owens, Commodore C. Primous III, Nevada Riley, and Graham Stevens.

It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most makes his Broadway return in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.





