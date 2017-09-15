VIDEO: Channing Tatum Channels His Inner Queen Elsa to 'Let It Go' on ELLEN

MAGIC MIKE star Channing Tatum stopped by today's episode of ELLEN to discuss his new film KINGSMAN: THE GOLDEN CIRCLE. Little did he know that his co-star, Halle Berry, would challenge him to a dare - dress up as Queen Elsa from Disney's FROZEN and sing the film's signature song 'Let It Go.' The challenge was in response to Tatum making the actresss chug whiskey at this year's Comic-Con. Below, watch the Hollywood hunk let it go!

Tatum made his film debut in the drama film Coach Carter (2005). His breakthrough role was in the 2006 dance film Step Up, which introduced him to a wider audience. He is known for his portrayal of the character Duke in the 2009 action film G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and its 2013 sequel G.I. Joe: Retaliation. Although both G.I. Joe films received negative reviews from critics, they were commercially successful, grossing more than $300 million at the box office.

Tatum is also known for his leading role in Magic Mike (2012), and its sequel, Magic Mike XXL (2015) which he produced; he also starred in the action-comedy film 21 Jump Street and its 2014 sequel, 22 Jump Street. He appeared in romantic films such as Dear John (2010) and The Vow (2012). His other films include She's the Man (2006), The Dilemma (2011), White House Down (2013), the drama Foxcatcher (2014), The Hateful Eight (2015), Hail, Caesar! (2016), and Logan Lucky (2017).

