VIDEO: Celebrate Veterans Day with a BANDSTAND Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
NOBODY can stop this Broadway reunion!
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with a BANDSTAND Reunion, in honor of Veteran's Day, with Corey Cott, Laura Osnes, Joey Pero and Beth Leavel.
Bandstand played for 166 performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, starring Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, Beth Leavel, Alex Bender, Joe Carroll, Brandon J. Ellis, James Nathan Hopkins and Geoff Packard. Set in the smoke filled, swing fueled night clubs of 1945, Bandstand brings the against-all-odds story of singer/songwriter Donny Novitski and his band of mismatched fellow WWII veterans to the stage. When a national radio contest to find America's next big swing band offers a chance at instant fame and Hollywood fortune, Donny must whip his wise-cracking gang of jazzers into fighting shape.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
