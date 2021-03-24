VIDEO: Celebrate Black Lady Magic on THE CHAOS TWINS - Watch Now!

This week, the chaos continues with "The Chaos Twins" with Sasha Hutchings and Nik Walker. What's it all about? "In a world of extremes, where the divides are deep and the struggles are real, sometimes, the only way back to the calm... is Chaos," say Sasha and Nik.

"Enter The Chaos Twins. Join us, two Broadway artists/goofballs, as we break through the noise and break down current events, with our unique brand of humor and insight. A talk show filled with special guests, non-sequiturs, stories, trivia and more, all aimed to help us find our true north again... by any means necessary."

Tune in today, March 24 (4pm ET) to watch the next episode right here at BroadwayWorld. This week's special guests include Tanya Birl, Dionne Figgins, Rev Liz Walker, Jordan Davis, and Sika Kodzi.

Dionne Figgins was born in Memphis, TN and grew up in Washington DC. She began her career as a member of the Dance Theatre of Harlem, under the direction of Arthur Mitchell, dancing lead roles in Serenade, Four Temperaments, Agon, and Concerto Barocco, all by George Balanchine. She has also appeared as a guest artist with Complexions Contemporary Ballet. Broadway Credits include Hot Feet, Memphis, Leap of Faith and Motown The Musical. Regional credits include A Wonderful World, Sophisticated Ladies, The Wiz, Ray Charles Live, Smokey Joe's Cafe, Trip of Love, and Chicago. Film/TV credits include: Across the Universe, Walk Hard, The Princess and the Frog, She's Gotta Have It (Netflix), Starz dramas Flesh and Bone (Yasmine) and Power, Glee, House, and The Academy Awards, to name a few. Dionne is the co-founder of Broadway Serves, a non-profit organization whose mission is to engage theater professionals to community service opportunities locally, nationally, and abroad. She is a proud member of AEA and SAG- AFTRA. Jordan Davis and Sika Kodzi are juniors studying at Indiana University who are co-hosts of the podcast, "you're too loud!" Black women are always told that they're too aggressive, too outspoken, ...too LOUD!! They want to rewrite the narrative and create a space for Black women everywhere to be loud about what's going on in the world, while putting their creative spin on it and speaking about difficult things with poise, honesty, and humor. Tanya Birl has taken her years of experience as a professional Broadway performer and melded it with her love and passion for justice. With a deep and grounded sense of presence, Tanya uses her voice to provoke curiosity, promote love and empower others to create change from the inside out. Tanya has been a guest speaker for "The Dream Unfinished" an activist orchestra highlighting the under recognized works for artists of color. She spoke about being one of the "tokens" on Broadway and how that has informed her life and career promoting advocacy and education as a way to continually diversify the arts. Tanya was a guest speaker at the Faith + feminism rally which was in support of the Women's March here in New York City. She spoke of these turbulent times being a new day and a new opportunity for those who were not in mind when this country was founded to take their rightful seat at the table. Tanya is the founder of SoHumanity and creator of the Embodying Change workshop series and retreat which focuses on the Rights of the Body and how we can reclaim them as an act of liberation. She is also a 500hr E-RYT Yoga teacher and has recently led 100 educators in both New York and Denver in bringing yoga and mindfulness into the classroom through the Breathe for Change program. Her most recent collaboration is with revolutionary Urban Educator Chris Emdin and founder of hip-hop Ed on the power of embodying the knowledge that we receive. Liz Walker is Pastor of Roxbury Presbyterian Church in the heart of Boston where she leads the Cory Johnson Program for Post Traumatic Healing (CJP). Named after a promising young church member who was murdered in 2010, CJP is a faith-inspired, clinically supported, community based program that addresses the epidemic of Post-Traumatic Stress in a neighborhood too often overrun by violence. CJP offers weekly community gatherings where residents are encouraged to share painful often unspeakable experiences, increase their understanding of psychological trauma and learn coping skills. The program also offers access to mental health support that some residents might not otherwise receive. Since its inception in 2014, CJP has served more than 7,000 people and is in the process of replicating its 'Can We Talk' community conversations in 8 different locations around the country. Reverend Walker has taken a lead role in vaccine education for communities disproportionately impacted by COVID 19, serving on Governor Baker's Advisory group for COVID vaccine distribution. A 2005 graduate of Harvard Divinity School, Reverend Walker has long been actively involved in healing the world. She helped found the Jane Doe Safety Fund, a multi-million dollar statewide anti-violence initiative that works on policy and supports domestic abuse shelters and safe houses around the Commonwealth. She spent 11 years as a humanitarian working in South Sudan, one of Africa's most troubled countries. Reverend Walker became a minister after a television career spanning 21 years as the city's first African American News Anchor on WBZ TV. Reverend Walker is a member of the Core Strategy Team of the Greater Boston Interfaith Organization and serves on the Board of Trustees for Boston Medical Center. She has served on the Board of Trustees for Andover Newton Theological Seminary, the Tufts Health Foundation and Board of Overseers for Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. Reverend Walker has been awarded honorary degrees from numerous institutions including University of Massachusetts in Dartmouth, Boston College, Simmons College, Salem State University and Bridgewater State University. She is the mother of three and grandmother of two.

Sasha Hutchings is an actress, foodie, lover of manatees, and collector of too many house plants. She was most recently seen as Laurey Williams in Oklahoma!, winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Revival. Sasha is notably an original cast member of Hamilton. Additional Broadway credits include My Fair Lady, Rocky, Motown, and Memphis. TV credits include Paula Kelly on Fosse/Verdon, The Bold Type, Jessica Jones, Master of None, Blue Bloods, and The Dangerous Book for Boys. Sasha is a teaching artist with the Arthur Miller Foundation, Epic Theatre Ensemble, and New York City public school theatre programs. She holds a BPA in Dance Performance from Oklahoma City University.

Nik Walker is an actor, cinephile, theme park nerd and collector of talented frenemies. Currently cast as the lead role of Otis Williams n Broadway's Ain't Too Proud (after 3 years as Aaron Burr in the Broadway and touring companies of Hamilton), he's also been seen in Motown, Peter and the Starcatcher, and on TV in Law and Order SVU. A playwright, he is the co-writer of Company One's ARTiculation, and the creator of The Bloody Boston Trilogy. His movie podcast, Little Justice, is streaming with the Broadway Podcast Network.