VIDEO: Catch a First Glimpse of Lin-Manuel Miranda-Helmed TICK, TICK...BOOM!

In late November, Lin-Manuel Miranda announced that filming wrapped on his directorial debut- the film adaptation of Jonathan Larson's tick, tick, BOOM! Now a very short glimpse of the upcoming film appears in a 2021 promo for Netflix. Watch below to catch a short appearance from Miranda and a first look at Andrew Garfield as 'Jon.'

The musical is set in 1990 and follows Jon, an aspiring theater composer who waits tables in New York City while writing "Superbia," which he hopes will be the great American musical that will finally give him his big career break.

The young man is feeling pressure from his girlfriend Susan, who is tired of continuing to put her life on hold for Jon's career aspiration. Meanwhile, Jon's best friend and roommate Michael has given up on his creative dream and has taken a high paying advertising job on Madison Avenue and is preparing to move out. As Jon approaches his 30th birthday, he is overcome with anxiety, wondering if his own impossible dream is worth the cost.

The star-studded cast of TICK, TICK... BOOM! includes Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Vanessa Hudgens, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, Judith Light, Bradley Whitford, and Noah Robbins.

A release date has not yet been announced.