VIDEO: Carrie Underwood and Dan + Shay Record 'Only Us' for DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Click Here for More Articles on DEAR EVAN HANSEN Film

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the soundtrack for the Dear Evan Hansen film will feature reimagined tracks by Sam Smith, Summer Walker, Sza, Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Finneas and Tori Kelly!

Carrie Underwood and Dan + Shay have released their take on Only Us, the act two song between Evan and Zoe. Watch the team in the recording studio below!

You can also listen to the track here. Pre-order the soundtrack HERE!

Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt reprises his role as an anxious, isolated high schooler aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social-media age.

Dear Evan Hansen will be released in theaters on September 24th.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being A Wallflower, Wonder), the film is written for the screen by the show's Tony winner Steven Levenson with music and lyrics by the show's Oscar®, Grammy and Tony-winning songwriting team of Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman).

Featuring Grammy winning songs, including the iconic anthem "You Will Be Found," "Waving Through a Window," "For Forever" and "Words Fail," Dear Evan Hansen stars six-time Oscar® nominee Amy Adams, Oscar® winner Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart), Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Colton Ryan (Apple TV+'s Little Voice), Nik Dodani (Netflix's Atypical), DeMarius Copes (Broadway's Mean Girls) and Danny Pino (NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit).

Dear Evan Hansen is produced by Marc Platt (La La Land, Into the Woods, Mary Poppins Returns) and Adam Siegel (2 Guns, Drive), and is executive produced by Michael Bederman, Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Universal Pictures will distribute the film in all territories.