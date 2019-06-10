VIDEO: Carla Gugino Talks Performing in NASSIM

NASSIM
Jun. 10, 2019  

Carla Gugino was a guest on Monday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. During the interview, Gugino talks about performing in Nassim without a script or any information about the show.

The American premiere of the Nassim Soleimanpour and Bush Theatre production of NASSIM is from the celebrated Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour (White Rabbit Red Rabbit), featuring direction by Omar Elerian.

No rehearsals. A different guest actor at every performance. A sealed envelope. And some surprises. In his latest work, Nassim explores the power of language to unite us in these uncertain times.

NASSIM was originally commissioned and produced by the Bush Theatre and received its world premiere at the Bush Theatre, London, July 25, 2017.

Nassim Soleimanpour's first play, White Rabbit Red Rabbit, ran for more than nine months in New York, and was performed by Whoopi Goldberg, Bobby Cannavale, Nathan Lane, F. Murray Abraham, and other celebrated actors. It has been performed thousands of times in the United States and has been translated into more than 25 languages.NASSIM is his latest exploration into imaginative storytelling that also challenges traditional theatrical forms.

