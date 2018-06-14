VIDEO: Canadian Cast Of COME FROM AWAY Performs 'Welcome To The Rock'

This morning the Canadian company of COME FROM AWAY performed 'Welcome to the Rock' on City's Breakfast Television! Check out the video below!

The made-in-Canada international phenomenon that is COME FROM AWAY has recouped its full capitalization in Toronto in only 14 weeks, a relatively short period of time for a production of its size and calibre. This signals not only the popularity of COME FROM AWAY but also the strength of the theatre market in Toronto.

In fact, COME FROM AWAY will continue to play in Toronto due to the extraordinary demand for tickets. The show was booked in its original home, the Royal Alexandra Theatre, for a limited engagement until January 20, 2019. A "Best Musical" Award winner across North America, COME FROM AWAY will transfer to the Elgin Theatre as of February 5, 2019.

COME FROM AWAY was originally co-produced in 2015 by La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre, and had pre-Broadway runs in 2016 at the Ford's Theatre in Washington, DC, (Sep 2 to Oct 16, 2016) and at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto (Nov 15, 2016 - Jan 8, 2017). At each venue, the show played to sold-out engagements.

Moving to New York, COME FROM AWAY began performances on February 18, 2017 and officially opened to critical acclaim on March 12, 2017 at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street), where it is playing to capacity houses in an open-ended run.

COME FROM AWAY is a "Best Musical" winner all across North America. The new musical has won the Tony Award for "Best Direction of a Musical" (Christopher Ashley), 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding New Broadway Musical," 3 Drama Desk Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding Musical," 4 Helen Hayes Awards (D.C.) including "Outstanding Production of a Musical," 4 Gypsy Rose Lee Awards (Seattle) including "Excellence in Production of a Musical," 6 San Diego Critics Circle Awards including "Outstanding New Musical," 3 Toronto Theatre Critics Awards including "Best New Musical," 3 Dora Awards (Toronto) including "Outstanding New Musical/Opera" and "Outstanding Production," and the 2017 Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award (Toronto). The Original Broadway Cast Recording of COME FROM AWAY was also nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

COME FROM AWAY features a book, music and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominees and Outer Critics Circle Award and Drama Desk Award winners Irene Sankoff & David Hein, direction by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley (Memphis), musical staging by two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine (Rocky), and music supervision by Ian Eisendrath (A Christmas Story).

COME FROM AWAY features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, sound design by Tony Award nominee and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Gareth Owen, orchestrations by two-time Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen, and music arrangements by Ian Eisendrath.

The Toronto company of COME FROM AWAY features Saccha Dennis, Steffi DiDomenicantonio, Barbara Fulton, Lisa Horner, James Kall, George Masswohl, Ali Momen, Jack Noseworthy, Cory O'Brien, Kristen Peace, Eliza-Jane Scott, Kevin Vidal, Susan Dunstan, Kate Etienne, Amir Haidar, Jeff Madden, David Silvestri and Cailin Stadnyk.

COME FROM AWAY will launch a third company, a North American Tour across the United States and Canada at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre in October 2018. A fourth company will open in Melbourne, Australia at the Comedy Theatre in July 2019. A West End production will open in February 2019.

COME FROM AWAY was developed at the Canadian Music Theatre Project (Michael Rubinoff Producer, Sheridan College in Oakville, ON), and was further developed at Goodspeed Musicals' Festival of New Artists, in East Haddam, CT. It was also part of the National Alliance of Musical Theatre's Festival of New Musicals in New York 2013. The Canada Council for the Arts, The Ontario Arts Council, and the Fifth Avenue Theatre in Seattle, WA, also provided development support.

