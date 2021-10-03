VIDEO: Caitlin Kinnunen and Isabelle McCalla Reunite to Sing from THE PROM

Original stars of The Prom, Caitlin Kinnunen and Isabelle McCalla, had reason to celebrate this weekend, and how better to do so than in spontaneous song? "It's been two years since [we] sang this together..." writes Kinnunen.

Watch as they reunite to sing Emma and Alyssa's big duet, "Dance With You".

The Prom will hit the road this fall as it launches its national tour. The hilarious hit Broadway musical comedy, which won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical will run technical rehearsals at the Carson Center in Paducah, KY before officially launching at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, followed by a multi-season tour that will visit more than 20 cities in the 2021-22 season.

THE PROM made its world premiere at The Alliance Theatre, Atlanta, GA, Susan V. Booth, Artistic Director, in 2016, and played its final performance at the Longacre Theatre on Broadway on August 11, 2019 after playing 23 previews and 310 regular performances.