VIDEO: Cady Huffman & THE WILL ROGERS FOLLIES Cast Members Perform 'Our Favorite Son'

American Dance Machine for the 21st Century (ADM21) has released its latest joyous virtual video, "Our Favorite Son" from the Broadway musical The Will Rogers Follies, performed by Tony Award winner Cady Huffman in the role of Will Rogers, and 10 original Broadway cast members, along with 10 of ADM21's featured dancers.

Watch "Our Favorite Son" below!

The virtual video of "Our Favorite Son" was directed by Tony Award-nominee and Emmy Award-winner Joshua Bergasse and conceived by Nikki Feirt Atkins, with original choreography by 10 time Tony Award winner and National Medal of Arts winner Tommy Tune (Associate Choreographer Jeff Calhoun) and staged by Patti D'Beck, Dance Captain on the original Broadway production. The video also includes exclusive commentary from the cast members and original dance captain Patti D'Beck.

ADM21's "Our Favorite Son" was filmed and edited by Elsa Stallings, with lighting design by Ken Billington, costume coordination by Ricky Lurie, and artistic direction by Nikki Feirt Atkins, the Founder and Producing Artistic Director of ADM21. The video was produced by Douglas Denoff.

Performers in ADM21's virtual video of "Our Favorite Son" (in alphabetical order) include original cast members Maria Calabrese Heyburn, Colleen Dunn, Sallie Mae Dunn, Eileen Grace Reynolds, Kimberly Hester, Cady Huffman, Luba Mason, Dana Moore, Angie Schworer, Allyson Tucker-Mitchell, and Leigh Zimmerman. ADM21 dancers are Jordan Betscher, Alyssa Epstein, Julia Feeley, Julia Harnett, Naomi Kakuk, Danelle Morgan, Kenna Morris, Kristyn Pope, Christine Sienicki, and Lizzy Tierney.

The film's director Josh Bergasse said, "It was absolutely thrilling to help ADM21 capture this incredible group of dancers performing one of the most memorable and iconic numbers from The Will Rogers Follies. My greatest hope for this video is that we create new musical theater fans."

"I am so grateful to Tommy Tune for allowing ADM21 to reconstruct and perform this iconic work," said ADM21 Founder and Producing Artistic Director Nikki Feirt Atkins. "And thank you to Jeff Calhoun for his choreographic contribution to "Our Favorite Son"! I am particularly grateful to Patti D'Beck, who was the Dance Captain for The Will Rogers Follies, for agreeing to stage this joyous number for our video. Patti is meticulous and exacting as a stager and at the same time, she creates an incredibly loving, inclusive, and positive learning environment. It was wonderful to have a cast consisting of 10 original cast members and 10 current ADM21 dancers. I truly enjoyed working with Patti, Josh, Elsa and the entire cast to put this video together."

Viewer donations are welcome and deeply appreciated.

As part of its commitment to a diverse, equitable, and inclusive arts ecosystem, ADM21 shares 20% of donations from its virtual video releases with The Black Theatre Coalition and The Actors Fund.