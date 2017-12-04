VIDEO: CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL Unveils 'Bittersweet Symphony' Music Video

The new musical nightlife experience CRUEL INTENTIONS has released a teaser music video for "Bittersweet Symphony" ahead of the show's December 11 opening at (le) Poisson Rouge (158 Bleecker Street). Check it out below!

Following two sold-out runs in Los Angeles, this stage adaptation of Roger Kumble's 1999 cult-hit film - created by Jordan Ross, Lindsey Rosin and Roger Kumble - comes to NYC for a ten-week limited engagement starring Lauren Zakrin (The Great Comet of 1812; Rock of Ages) as Kathryn, Constantine Rousouli (Wicked; Ghost) as Sebastian, Carrie St. Louis (Rock of Ages; Wicked) as Annette, Jessie Shelton (Hadestown) as Cecile, Alex Boniello (Spring Awakening) as Blaine, Brian Muller("The Good Wife") as Greg, Matthew Griffin (The New Yorkers at Encores!) as Ronald, and four-time Emmy nominee Patricia Richardson ("Home Improvement") as Mrs. Bunny Caldwell.

CRUEL INTENTIONS is that pulls audiences into the manipulative world of Manhattan's most dangerous liaisons: Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil. Seduced by revenge and fueled by passion, the two diabolically charming step-siblings place a bet on whether or not Sebastian can deflower their incoming headmaster's daughter, Annette Hargrove. As they set out to destroy the innocent girl - and anyone who gets in their way - they find themselves entangled in a web of secrets, temptation, and the cruelest game of all: love. Staged at downtown hotspot (le) Poisson Rouge, complete with bar and table service, audience members get thrown into '90s euphoria as the intoxicating story unfolds around them, set to the greatest throwback hits of the decade by such artists as Goo Goo Dolls, No Doubt, R.E.M., Ace of Base, Jewel and more - in addition to songs from the film's iconic soundtrack such as "Bittersweet Symphony" by The Verve and "Colorblind" by Counting Crows.

CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL features immersive stage direction by Lindsey Rosin and choreography by Jennifer Weber (KPOP) with Music Supervision and arrangements by Zach Spound.

