VIDEO: COMPANY Receives Their GLAAD Media Award on Stage

Actor and GLAAD Vito Russo Award honoree Wilson Cruz and GLAAD Chief Communications Officer Rich Ferraro presented the cast of Company with their GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Broadway Production. Tony nominee Matt Doyle accepted the award with LGBTQ cast members and paid tribute to Stephen Sondheim.

Watch below!

Company tied with Thoughts of a Colored Man as winners of the Outstanding Broadway Production category at the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards, which recognizes productions that opened last calendar year 2021.



At Bobbie's 35th birthday party all her friends are wondering why she isn't married; why she can't find the right man and why she hasn't settled down to have a family. The multi-award winning musical comedy about life, love and marriage includes Stephen Sondheim's iconic songs, "The Ladies who Lunch," "Being Alive," "Side by Side," and "You Could Drive a Person Crazy."