VIDEO: The Stars of THE CHER SHOW and Cher Discuss Bringing the Story to Broadway

Legendary singer and actress Cher is known for her quick wit, chart-topping hits, and award-winning performances. Cher's LIFE STORY is now being told on Broadway in "The Cher Show." The lead is played by three actresses, Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, and Micaela Diamond. CBS This Morning's Gayle King met with the ladies of the show and Cher herself, who opened up about the joys and challenges of bringing her story to stage.

Watch the interview below!

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way.

The Cher Show is her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: The kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon. The Cher Showis 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequins shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical.

The Cher Show features a book by Rick Elice and direction by Jason Moore.

