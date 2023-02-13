VIDEO: CBS SUNDAY MORNING Celebrates the Life and Career of Burt Bacharach

During this weekend's broadcast, CBS Sunday Morning reflected on the career of songwriter, composer and record producer Burt Bacharach, who died Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at age 94.

Bacharach was the composer of the hit musical Promises, Promises. He also contributed to The Boy From Oz, The Look of Love, and What's It All About? Bacharach Reimagined. His music was also heard beyond Broadway, with hit singles on the radio and on movie soundtracks. Some of his biggest hits include "I Say a Little Prayer," "Alfie," "I'll Never Fall in Love Again," and "This Guy's in Love with You." Read his full obituary on BroadwayWorld here.

In the Sunday Morning segment, correspondent Mo Rocca has an appreciation, and shares the memories, and music, of some of Bachrach's collaborators.

