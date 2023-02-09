Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Burt Bacharach, Composer of PROMISES, PROMISES & More, Passes Away at 94

Bacharach passed away at his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning due to natural causes.

Feb. 09, 2023  

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Burt Bacharach has passed away at 94.

Bacharach was the composer of the hit musical Promises, Promises. He also contributed to The Boy From Oz, The Look of Love, and What's It All About? Bacharach Reimagined.

AP News reports that Bacharach passed away at his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning due to natural causes.

Bacharach's music was also heard beyond Broadway, with hit singles on the radio and on movie soundtracks. Some of his biggest hits include "I Say a Little Prayer," "Alfie," "I'll Never Fall in Love Again," and "This Guy's in Love with You."

Artists like Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Cyndi Lauper, and Frank Sinatra covered Bacharach's music. He also worked directly with musical icons such as Aretha Franklin, Dusty Springfield, and, his favorite, Dionne Warwick.

Bacharach was the winner of eight Grammys. He won an Oscar for scoring Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. He won his second Oscar for "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head." He won his third Oscar for "Best That You Can Do" from Arthur with this former wife, Carole Bayer Sager. Bacharach also won a Drama Desk Award in 1969 for his music for Promises, Promises.

In 2012, Bacharach was bestowed with the Greshwin Prize by former President Barack Obama.

Bacharach is survived by his wife, Jane Hansen, and his three children, Oliver, Raleigh, and Cristopher.


