VIDEO: Broadway Kids Make A Difference With Joshua Turchin's Virtual THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW

Following the success of the The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin- Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret), the series continues with the release of the third episode featuring special guests Fabi Aguirre (Les Miserables, On Your Feet), Grace DeAmicis (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Perfect Fit), and Olivia DeAmicis (Netflix: Dolly Parton's Hartstrings). You can watch the video here:

The Early Night Show Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) is created, written and accompanied by 13 year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin (Trevor the Musical, Forbidden Broadway, The Perfect Fit, The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, National Tour of A Christmas Story). The Early Night Show brings musical comedy to an early night audience and features many top Broadway, TV and Film performers.

Turchin decided to continue with his virtual cabaret series because "we need to use entertainment to encourage positivity and forward thinking to get us through this challenging time."

In addition to entertaining, he endeavors to raise awareness and funds to support the emergency relief fund that was set up by The Actors Fund to assist all members of the entertainment industry.

Special guest Fabi Aguirre, already a Broadway veteran at 14, echos Joshua's sentiment. Aguirre says, "My heart breaks for so many who have lost their jobs during this difficult time. I am thrilled to use my voice to entertain and support The Actors Fund. I want to do whatever I can to help out."

Guest Grace DeAmicis was excited to continue with her journey performing in Broadway's Cursed Child as they transitioned from the Year 2 cast to the Year 3 cast, until Broadway had to close all shows. DeAmicis said, "My sister Olivia and I want to dedicate our song to everyone in the Broadway Community who instantly lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic, and especially to those in the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Year 2 cast who weren't able to take their final bow and to those in Year 3 who were in rehearsals ready to open this week. May our song lift your spirits and continue to spread the magic."

Joshua Turchin was in rehearsal for the upcoming Off-Broadway show, Trevor, when the show was temporarily paused along with the rest of Broadway and off Broadway due to the coronavirus outbreak. At 13-years-old, Turchin is already an accomplished performer and composer. He wrote the book, music and lyrics of The Perfect Fit, a new musical about the lives and loves of musical theater adolescents which won awards for Best Book of a Musical and Best Ensemble recently at Tony-Award Winning Producer Ken Davenport's Rave Theater Festival. He recently finished the run of Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation as the youngest cast member in the show's 38 year history, and also performed alongside Lea Michele and Harvey Fierstein as Flounder in The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film Concert at The Hollywood Bowl. He performed around the U.S. in two Broadway National Tours, and has numerous developmental works, concerts and national voice-overs on his resume. His musical theater experience along with his naturally charismatic personality and extensive work as a professional musician and host led him to write the cabaret series.





