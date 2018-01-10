VIDEO: Broadway Alum Patrick Wilson Talks Directing His Kids' School Musicals

On last night's LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers, actor Patrick Wilson stopped by to discuss his new film AQUAMAN and explained to Seth what it's like to direct his kids' school musicals with his wife. Shared the Tony nominee, "Last year, it was 'We Are Monsters', and this year the same writers did a musical called 'Giants in the Sky'. We like to pick age-appropriate musicals, so it's not like third-graders being Tevye." Watch the appearance below!

Wilson most recently appeared on Broadway in the 2008 revival of ALL MY SONS. His other Broadway credits include BAREFOOT IN THE PARK, OKLAHOMA!, THE FULL MONTY and THE GERSHWIN'S FASCINATING RHYTHM. He received a Tony Award nomination for OKLAHOMA and THE FULL MONTY.

In 2003, he appeared in the HBO miniseries Angels in America for which he was nominated for the Golden Globe Award and Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie. Wilson has also appeared in feature films such as The Phantom of the Opera (2004), Little Children(2006), Watchmen (2009), Insidious (2010), Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013), and as demonologist Ed Warren in James Wan's supernatural horror films The Conjuring (2013) and The Conjuring 2 (2016).

