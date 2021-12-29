VIDEO: Brian d'Arcy James Talks WEST SIDE STORY and More on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Brian d'Arcy James appeared as a guest on Good Morning America yesterday, Tuesday December 28. In the interview, the Broadway veteran talked about starring in West Side Story and on his upcoming projects.

Brian first talked about his role of Officer Krupke in the new film adaptation of the musical.

"This movie is just phenomenal. I feel so incredibly lucky to be in it," he said. "Steven Spielberg gave me the most incredible gift of kind of creating an instant character for Krupke by giving me a constant ulcer. He mentioned that very early on in my shooting and it really became kind of the cornerstone of my performance."

a??In addition, he also discussed his upcoming appearances in several films and television shows.

"It's kind of a remarkable thing to go from zero over the last couple of years with this pandemic and just forced to be inside and be safe, and then start the wheels turning again and have lots of opportunities to get back to work, which is something that I'm very grateful for," he said.

Check out the full interview below!

Brian is a three-time Tony nominee, and an Obie and Drama Desk Award winner for his varied and extensive work in the theater on Broadway and off-Broadway. In 2019 on Broadway, Brian played Quinn Carney in The Ferryman directed by Sam Mendes. He originated the role of King George III in Hamilton. Other Broadway appearances include Something Rotten!, Shrek the Musical, Titanic, The Lieutenant of Inishmore, and more.

Film and television appearances includes roles in the Academy Award-winning Best Picture, Spotlight, the musical series Smash, and the Netflix drama Thirteen Reasons Why, among many others.