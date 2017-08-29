VIDEO: Brian d'Arcy James Recalls Early Musical Theater Experiences & More

Brian d'Arcy James talked to ABC News about his plethora of accomplishments, including starring in Broadway's HAMILTON and his upcoming role in Discovery's "Manhunt: Unabomber" series. He also recalls how he launched his career as a musical theater star at a very young age. Check out the appearance below!

Brian d'Arcy James was awarded the 2016 SAG Award, Critics Choice Award, Gotham Award and the Independent Spirit's Robert Altman Award for Best Ensemble for his portrayal of Matt Carroll, one of the four critical members of the Boston Globe's Spotlight team opposite Michael Keaton, Mark Ruffalo and Rachel Mc Adams in the 2016 Best Picture Oscar winning film "Spotlight."

He is a celebrated stage actor who has received three TONY nominations for his work on Broadway: Nick Bottom in the currently running hit musical "Something Rotten," "Shrek in Shrek the Musical" and Sidney Falco in "Sweet Smell of Success." In 2015 he also originated the role of King George in Lyn Manuel Miranda's "Hamilton" at New York's Public Theater. Additional Broadway credits include: the role of Banquo opposite Ethan Hawke in the Lincoln Center production of "Macbeth," starring alongside Laura Linney, Christina Ricci and Eric Bogosian in the hit play "Time Stands Still" and starring in the Pulitzer Prize-winning play "Next to Normal."

Television fans know him most noticeably for his roles on NBC's "Smash," Showtime's "The Big C" and the Award-winning HBO movie "Game Change." He also appeared in the 2015 film "Sisters" with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. He has multiple projects in the works including Netflix's new TV show, "13 Reasons Why," and the feature films "Felt," "Molly's Game," "Song of Back and Neck," "1922" and "Trouble."

Image courtesy of ABC

Related Articles