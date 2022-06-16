VIDEO: Brian Stokes Mitchell is Sharing 'Songs and Stories' on Backstage Live!

Broadway's favorite baritone is making a comeback this summer! Two-time Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell will return to Feinstein's/54 Below from June 20-25 for his show, Songs and Stories, as part of the Diamond Series.

Guests can expect a dazzling concert of classic standards and soaring showstoppers from his celebrated career. In this joyous and elegant evening of glorious songs and personal storytelling, the star of Ragtime, Man of La Mancha, and Kiss Me Kate will serenade audiences with his powerful baritone, accompanied by a trio led by his long-time pianist and collaborator, Tedd Firth.

"We still haven't really planned the show out," Stokes admitted to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It always seems to coalesce in the last few days. I want the show to be new, but also familiar, so I'm calling ita wildcard show! I have some of the songs planned out, but I think I'm gonna ask the audience and give them what they want to hear."

Below, watch as he chats more about what to expect from shows and discusses recent changes at the newly minted Entertainment Community Fund, for which he serves as Chairman. For reservations and information about Songs and Stories, visit www.54Below.com.