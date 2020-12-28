VIDEO: Billy Porter Talks About Co-Hosting NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Billy Porter appeared on "Good Morning America" to plug his upcoming appearance on "New Year's Rockin' Eve!" The star will also appear on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" this morning.

He stopped by "Good Morning America" to share his challenges and expectations of this year's celebration.

Watch the clip below!

Billy Porter is a Tony and Grammy Award-winning, and Golden Globe-nominated, actor, singer, director, composer, and playwright from Pittsburgh, PA.

His electric portrayal of Pray Tell in FX's breakthrough series "Pose" earned him a Golden Globe nomination and a Critics' Choice Award nomination. On screen, Porter recently appeared on "American Horror Story: Apocalypse" and Baz Luhrman's "The Get Down" on Netflix.

A veteran of the theatre, Porter recently reprised his role as Lola in the smash hit Broadway musical Kinky Boots, for which he won the 2013 Drama Desk and Tony Awards for Best Actor in a Musical. His other Broadway acting credits include the Tony nominated Broadway musical, Shuffle Along, directed by George C. Wolfe , Miss Saigon, Five Guys Named Moe, Grease, Smokey Joe's Cafe, and Dreamgirls (20th anniversary Broadway concert and LA Ovation Award).

Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. Good Morning America brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.