VIDEO: Bill Murray Performs West Side Story Medley on LATE SHOW

On last night's LATE SHOW, guest Bill Murray performed a WEST SIDE STORY medley, accompanied by cellist Jan Vogler. The duo's can be heard together on their new classical album 'New Worlds.' Included in the performance were interpretations of "Somewhere," "I Feel Pretty," and "America." Later, the comedian ambushes The Ed Sullivan Theater with T-Shirts. Watch the clips below!

Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

