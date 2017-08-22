THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER
Click Here for More Articles on THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER

VIDEO: Bill Maher and Arianna Huffington Talk Trump with Michael Moore at TERMS OF MY SURRENDER

Aug. 22, 2017  

Academy Award-winning filmmaker, best-selling author, and political icon Michael Moore makes his Broadway debut in The Terms of My Surrender. Performed live each night just blocks from Trump Tower, The Terms of My Surrender, like Moore's films, will feature the wry, satirical humor of one of America's iconic political observers and all-around-shit-disturbers, a fearless Midwesterner not interested in taking any prisoners. Audiences are in for one surprise after another.

In a time like no other in American history, and with a sense of urgency like never-before, Michael Moore comes to Broadway for the first time in an exhilarating, subversive show guaranteed to take audiences on a ride through the United States of Insanity, explaining once and for all how the f*** we got here, and where best to dine before crossing with the Von Trapp family over the Canadian border.

Below, watch as Bill Maher and Ariana Huffington join Moore onstage for a live chat about the current state of our country...

VIDEO: Bill Maher and Arianna Huffington Talk Trump with Michael Moore at TERMS OF MY SURRENDER
Click Here to Watch the Video!

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Stage Tube



  • VIDEO: Bill Maher and Arianna Huffington Talk Trump with Michael Moore at TERMS OF MY SURRENDER
  • VIDEO: The Casts of ALADDIN and MISS SAIGON Swap Songs For a Good Cause
  • VIDEO: Match Finds a Keeper with Mini-Musical Promo!
  • VIDEO: FROZEN Cast and Creatives Chat Bringing Arendelle to Life in Denver
  • VIDEO: It's a 'Beautiful City' When Ramin Karimloo is in Town! Watch Him Sing the GODSPELL Hit
  • VIDEO: Take a Sneak Peek at Ogunquit's Production of RAGTIME

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com