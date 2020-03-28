Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Bernadette Peters Sings 'Broadway Baby' as Part of City Center's #EncoresArchives Series
New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.
Today's video features Bernadette Peters singing "Broadway Baby" from the Gala Production of A Bed and A Chair: A New York Love Affair in 2013.
Watch the video below!
?: @OfficialBPeters "Broadway Baby"- New York City Center (@NYCityCenter) March 28, 2020
Gala Production A Bed and A Chair: A New York Love Affair 2013 #EncoresArchives pic.twitter.com/ODjR7XgsQ1
