VIDEO: Bernadette Peters Sings 'Broadway Baby' as Part of City Center's #EncoresArchives Series

New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

Today's video features Bernadette Peters singing "Broadway Baby" from the Gala Production of A Bed and A Chair: A New York Love Affair in 2013.

Watch the video below!





