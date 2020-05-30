VIDEO: Berlin Theatre Plans to Reopen With Socially-Distanced Seating Plan

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Impact

One theatre in Berlin is planning to reopen with a new socially-distanced seating plan, allowing audience members to stay a safe distance apart.

The Berliner Ensemble has removed several of its seats to ensure audience safety as they plan to mount shows once more after being shut down due to the health crisis.

ABC News shared a video of what the theatre currently looks like.

Watch the video below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You