VIDEO: Ben Platt Previews Grammy's West Side Story Performance!

Footage has been released of Tony-winner Ben Platt rehearsing at Madison Square Garden from his tribute to WEST SIDE STORY! Listen below...

In celebration of the show's return to New York after 15 years, two-time GRAMMY winner Patti LuPone will reprise her 1981 GRAMMY performance of EVITA's "Don't Cry For Me Argentina," and DEAR EVAN HANSEN's currently nominated Ben Platt, will perform a classic from "West Side Story" in a special Broadway tribute honoring the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Leonard Bernstein.

Live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, and hosted by award-winning television personality and performer James Corden, the 60th Annual GRAMMY AWARDSwill be broadcast live in HDTV and 5.1 surround sound on the CBS Television Network, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

Patti LuPone starred as Eva Perón in the 1979 Broadway production of EVITA, for which she won the 1980 Tony Award Best Actress in a Musical. Tony Award winner Ben Platt is a first-time GRAMMY nominee, up for Best Musical Theater Album for DEAR EVAN HANSEN.

"Dear Evan Hansen" star Ben Platt rehearses at Madison Square Garden ahead of the GRAMMY Awards Show on Sunday, Jan. 28, on CBS2. pic.twitter.com/QoNuf4J6UQ — Ben Platt Updates (@BenSPLATTupd) January 27, 2018

