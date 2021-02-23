Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BEN PLATT
VIDEO: Ben Platt Channels His Inner Elphaba in Latest TikTok

He's wicked, through and through-- Platt covers 'No Good Deed' from Wicked in this recent TikTok.

Feb. 23, 2021  

Is Ben Platt vying for the role of Elphaba in the upcoming Wicked film adaptation? Joking aside, the Dear Evan Hansen star recently posted a TikTok of him belting 'No Good Deed' from Wicked.

"When Broadway's been closed for a year and you start to go crazy," Platt wrote on the video.

Platt received a Tony Award for his role in Dear Evan Hansen, a Grammy Award for his role on the original cast recording, as well as a 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for his part in the cast's powerful performance of "You Will Be Found" on NBC's TODAY. His rapidly growing body of work also includes memorable roles in the Tony Award-winning original Broadway production of The Book of Mormon and the blockbuster films Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, amongst many others. He is set to star in the upcoming film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen, returning to his Tony Award-winning role.


