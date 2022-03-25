VIDEO: Ben Fankhauser Performs Michael Kooman and Christopher Dimond's New Song 'Chaos'

Emmy-nominated writing team Michael Kooman and Christopher Dimond have released the world premiere recording of their song "Chaos", performed by Ben Fankhauser (Newsies) with orchestrations by August Eriksmoen (Come From Away, Bright Star), is now available. The song is the first in a series of theatrically-inspired pop singles exploring living and loving in the modern world.

"We're thrilled to share this song with the world, and we can't wait to receive .006 cents per play on Spotify," said Kooman and Dimond. "Having spent the last two years recording remotely for animated television projects, it was a sheer joy to get into the studio with Ben, and we're honored to release his performance on YouTube and all music platforms."

The video features videography by Brian Russell Carey. The song feature mixing by August Eriksmoen and mastering by Paul Vazquez.

Watch and listen below!

Michael Kooman (music) and Christopher Dimond (book & lyrics) are an Emmy-nominated writing team for the stage and screen. Their most recent musical, Romantics Anonymous, debuted to rave reviews at Shakespeare's Globe. They wrote more than 150 songs for Vampirina, an animated musical TV series that airs on the Disney Channel and Disney Junior, reaching over 100 million viewers in 115 countries.

They are currently working on several new animated projects for Netflix, including Ridley Jones, an action-adventure series for kids that premiered last summer.

Michael and Chris's songs have been recorded by Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Sutton Foster, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Patina Miller, Sara Ramirez, Christian Borle, Andrew Rannells, Santino Fontana, Christopher Jackson, Skyler Astin, James Monroe Iglehart, Anna Camp, Jane Lynch, Henry Winkler, Rachel Bloom, Donald Faison, Alfred Molina, Taran Killam, and Wanda Sykes.

Their stage projects include The Noteworthy Life Of Howard Barnes (Village Theater), Orphie & The Book Of Heroes (The Kennedy Center), The Enlightenment Of Percival Von Schmootz (Adirondack Theatre Festival), Judge Jackie: Disorder In The Court (Pittsburgh CLO; licensed by Samuel French), Dani Girl (Exit, Pursued by a Bear; licensed by Samuel French), Golden Gate (Williamstown Theatre Festival), Homemade Fusion (London's Ambassadors Theater, Edinburgh Fringe Festival) and Junior Claus (Orlando Repertory Theatre; licensed by Dramatic Publishing).

Awards and honors include the Fred Ebb Award, a Jonathan Larson Grant, the Mary Rodgers/Lorenz Hart Award, the Samuel French Next Step Award, the Burton Lane Award, and the Harold Adamson Award. They are members of the Dramatists Guild and ASCAP, and are proud alumni of Carnegie Mellon University.

Their debut album, Out Of Our Heads, and the world premiere recording of The Noteworthy Life Of Howard Barnes are now available on iTunes and Spotify.

For more information on Kooman and Dimond, visit koomandimond.com.

Ben Fankhauser is best known for playing Davey in Disney's Newsies. Co-author of Off-Broadway's A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet. First National Tours: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical; Spring Awakening. Other NY: Mack & Mabel (Encores!); Saturday Night (York Theatre). Regional Theatre: Hartford Stage; Bucks County Playhouse; Music Theater Wichita; Sacramento Music Circus; North Carolina Theatre. Television: FBI: Most Wanted; The Deuce; Indoor Boys; Tony Awards. Hear more on Spotify/ iTunes/YouTube. BFA: Ithaca College. @PlzNfankU