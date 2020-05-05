VIDEO: Barbra Streisand Releases New Music Video For 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in Honor of the Frontline Workers
Barbra Streisand has released a new music video for the song 'You'll Never Walk Alone'!
The new music video is a tribute to those working on the frontlines during the current global health crisis, and showcases clips of Streisand interspersed with photos of the workers.
Streisand first released the song on her album Higher Ground in 1997. She later performed the song in a surprise appearance at the close of the 2001 Emmy Awards, in honor of the victims of the September 11 attacks.
Watch the new video below!
Streisand most recently released an album, Walls, in November 2018. With the longest span of number one albums in history, Streisand has recorded 52 gold, 31 platinum and 13 multi-platinum albums in her career. She is the only woman to make the All-Time Top 10 Best Selling Artists list, an honor which includes fellow duet partners Elvis Presley and Billy Joel. Streisand also has the longest span of number one albums in history, just under 50 years. She made her Broadway debut in in 1962's I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE and returned to the Great White Way for 1964's FUNNY GIRL.
The best-selling female recording artist in history, Streisand partnered with some of Hollywood's biggest stars to sing Broadway classics her latest album "Encore". Following the release of her 2014 record-breaking "Partners," "ENCORE: Movie Partners Sing Broadway" is Streisand's third and long-awaited Broadway album. Streisand released "The Broadway Album" and "Back to Broadway" in 1985 and 1993, respectfully, both of which went multi-platinum.
