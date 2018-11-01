VIDEO: Barbra Streisand Opens Up to GOOD MORNING AMERICA About Her New Album

Barbra Streisand was a guest on "Good Morning America." During her interview, the legendary singer-songwriter opened up about her new album, which will be released this Friday.

As previously reported, Walls is inspired by Streisand's feelings toward the current presidency. Walls is available for pre-order here.

In addition to the three original tunes which the Oscar-winning songwriter contributed to, the songs on Walls explore topics near to Streisand's heart. She brings a fresh perspective to the classic songs "Imagine" and "What A Wonderful World," and the Bacharach/David pop standard "What The World Needs Now." The penultimate song that Streisand sings is a timely one called "Take Care Of This House" by the legendary composer Leonard Bernstein and lyricist Alan Jay Lerner.

Tracklisting:

1. What's On My Mind

2. Don't Lie To Me

3. Imagine / What A Wonderful World

4. Walls

5. Lady Liberty

6. What The World Needs Now

7. Better Angels

8. Love's Never Wrong

9. The Rain Will Fall

10. Take Care Of This House

11. Happy Days Are Here Again

Over the course of her astonishing career, Streisand has recorded a number of songs that address the human condition. Recognized as one of the foremost interpreters of contemporary song, "Don't Lie To Me," and the other songs on Walls are sure to add to her enduring legacy as an award-winning singer and songwriter.

Streisand is the only recording artist in history to achieve a #1 Album in six consecutive decades. She has recorded 52 gold, 31 platinum and 13 multi-platinum albums in her career. She is the only woman to make the All-Time Top 10 Best Selling Artists list. Streisand has had 34 albums make the Top 10 on the US charts, the only female artist to have achieved this milestone, tying her with Frank Sinatra. She is also the female artist with the most number one albums in Billboard's history. Widely recognized as an icon for her artistic achievements, she has been awarded two Oscars, ten Grammys including two special Grammys, five Emmys, three Peabodys, and eleven Golden Globes including the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

