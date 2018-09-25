VIDEO: Barbra Streisand Hits the Recording Studio for New Album!

Living legend Barbra Streisand is hard at work on her next album. She told Variety earlier this year that the new music might be inspired by the current presidency. "The next one I'm doing is called 'What's on My Mind,'" she says. "I have to express myself in these ways, lyrically and melodically." Now she's taken to Twitter to give a first glimpse at what's to come!

8/16/18. Putting strings on my first single "Don't Lie To Me". Jim and Jason came to visit. #BarbraWalls pic.twitter.com/I0CRlDeZaY - Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) September 25, 2018

With the longest span of number one albums in history, Streisand has recorded 52 gold, 31 platinum and 13 multi-platinum albums in her career. She is the only woman to make the All-Time Top 10 Best Selling Artists list, an honor which includes fellow duet partners Elvis Presley and Billy Joel. Streisand also has the longest span of number one albums in history, just under 50 years. She made her Broadway debut in in 1962's I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE and returned to the Great white Way for 1964's FUNNY GIRL.

The best-selling female recording artist in history, Streisand partnered with some of Hollywood's biggest stars to sing Broadway classics on her latest album "Encore". Following the release of her 2014 record-breaking "Partners," "ENCORE: Movie Partners Sing Broadway" is Streisand's third and long-awaited Broadway album. Streisand released "The Broadway Album" and "Back to Broadway" in 1985 and 1993, respectfully, both of which went multi-platinum.

