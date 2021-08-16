VIDEO: Ballet Star Tiler Peck Recreates Iconic CENTER STAGE Finale

New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck recreated the finale from the beloved classic, Center Stage for her #MondayMoviesMoves series.

Check out her performance below!

The clip features original choreography by Susan Stroman, photography and editing by Roberto Araujo. Featuring: Tiler Peck, Christopher Grant, and Roman Mejia. Filmed on location at: Open Jar Studios, NYC.

Tiler Peck is an award-winning Principal Dancer with the New York City Ballet, an actress on film, stage and screen, a curator, author and fashion designer. She made her Broadway debut at age 11 and has continued to create at the highest levels across multiple disciplines. Tiler founded and taught a national daily ballet class #turnitoutwithTiler on her @tilerpeck Instagram account to keep dancers moving and connected during the pandemic.