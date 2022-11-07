Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Backstage at the Museum of Broadway on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Correspondent Rita Braver pays a visit to the museum, and talks with Broadway legend Joel Grey.

Nov. 07, 2022  

This weekend, CBS Sunday Morning aired a segment on the Museum of Broadway, which opens next week.

One of America's great art forms has not had a permanent museum devoted to its history, until now: The Museum of Broadway opens next week in the heart of New York City's theater district, with an entertaining and educational exhibition of highlights from the Great White Way.

In the segment, correspondent Rita Braver pays a visit to the museum, and talks with Broadway legend Joel Grey, the Tony-winning star of the landmark musical "Cabaret."

About The Museum of Broadway

The Museum of Broadway is founded by entrepreneur and 2-time Tony Award-winning producer, Julie Boardman, and founder of award-winning experiential agency Rubik Marketing, Diane Nicoletti. Elie Landau serves as the Museum's general manager. Currently under construction, the Museum is slated to open November 15, 2022 at 145 West 45th Street.

The Museum of Broadway is an immersive and interactive theatrical experience devoted to musicals, plays, and the people who make them. Featuring the work of dozens of designers, artists, and theatre historians, this one-of-a-kind Museum takes visitors on a journey along the timeline of Broadway, from its birth to present day, where the past, present, and future of Broadway come together like never before!

Guests will travel through a visual history of Broadway, highlighting groundbreaking moments in a series of exhibits that showcase - and show off - dazzling costumes, props, renderings, rare photos, videos, and more. Along the way, guests will learn more about the pivotal shows or "game changers" that transformed the landscape of Broadway - the moments that pushed creative boundaries, challenged social norms, and paved the way for those who would follow.

The Museum will also celebrate the behind-the-scenes of this dazzling American art form with a special exhibit, "The Making of a Broadway Show," which will honor the community of brilliantly talented professionals - both onstage and off - who bring Broadway plays and musicals to life every night.

