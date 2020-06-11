VIDEO: BROADWAY SESSIONS Raises Funds For Black Lives Matter Tonight
Ben Cameron's Broadway Sessions continues to present a digital Black Lives Matter fundraising concert tonight.
This celebration of Black Theatre Artists will feature Black performers sharing not only songs, but their thoughts on anti racism, police brutality and how others may get involved to affect much needed change. The concert will be live streamed on multiple platforms at 7:30pm EST.
Artists scheduled to appear include Carmen Ruby Floyd (Hello Dolly, Chicago), Olivia Lucy Phillip (Frozen, Waitress, Tommy), Tanisha Moore (Emojiland), Marisha Wallace (Something Rotten, Aladdin, Effie in DreamGirls West End), Major Attaway ( Genie in Aladdin), Jawan M. Jackson (Ain't Too Proud, Motown), Nora Schell (Jagged Little Pill, Spamilton), Krystal Joy Brown (Hamilton, Motown), Romelda T. Benjamin (Brooklyn), J. Harrison Ghee (Mrs.Doubtfire, Kinky Boots), Akron Watson (The Play That Goes Wrong, The Color Purple), and Christopher Cherry.
The evening will also feature guest hosts Tamika Lawrence - Caroline or Change, The Wiz; Kimberly Marable - Hadestown, The Lion King; and Imari Hardon - Avenue Q.
