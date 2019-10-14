VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE Fans Bring the Netherworld to TikTok

The Netherworld has come to TikTok thanks to Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice! Fans of the Tony-nominated production have been taking to the new social media platform with videos all about the ghost with the most, creating their own versions of the production's songs, including 'Say My Name,' 'What I Know Now,' and 'Dead Mom.' We've compiled some of the standout interpretations for you to enjoy; check them all out below!

The TikTok app was launched in 2017 as a way for consumers to create and share short lip-sync, comedy, and talent videos. In October 2018, it became the most downloaded app in the United States. It is currently available in over 150 markets, and in 75 languages, and in February 2019, TikTok hit one billion downloads globally.

Beetlejuice currently stars Alex Brightman in the title role, Sophia Anne Caruso as Lydia, Kerry Butler as Barbara, David Josefsberg as Adam, Adam Dannheisser as Charles, Leslie Kritzer as Delia, Jill Abramovitz as Maxine Dean, Kelvin Moon Loh as Otho, Danny Rutigliano as Maxie Dean, and Dana Steingold as the Girl Scout.





