VIDEO: Audra McDonald Talks the Nudity in FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE

Audra McDonald was a guest on Thursday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan to talk about starring on Broadway in Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune. During the interview, McDonald talks about being nude on stage, where the intimacy in the show really is, and working with an intimacy director/fight choreographer.

In this new Broadway production of Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon, two of the most acclaimed actors of their generation, will bring the bruised dreamers of Terrence McNally's classic romance to new life.

Director Arin Arbus, in her Broadway debut, directs this portrait of a lonely waitress and a short order cook whose first date turns into a one-night stand - and maybe more.





