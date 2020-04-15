VIDEO: Atlantic Theater Flashes Back to THE BAND'S VISIT

Today, Atlantic Theater posted a flashback to its massively successful world premiere production of David Yazbeck's The Band's Visit! Check out a montage of the show's incredible original company set to the tune, "Answer Me."

THE BAND'S VISIT world premiere opened to critical acclaim at the Atlantic Theater Company on December 8, 2016, where the sold-out, limited engagement extended twice.

The show then opened at Broadway's Ethel Barrymore Theatre and went on to play 589 regular performances and 36 previews before closing in 2019. THE BAND'S VISIT broke the all-time box office record at Broadway's Barrymore Theatre twice and won ten 2018 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

After a mix-up at the border, an Egyptian Police Band is sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. THE BAND'S VISIT celebrates the deeply human ways music, longing and laughter can connect us all.

THE BAND'S VISIT tells a delightfully offbeat story, set in a town that's way off the beaten path, a band of musicians arrive lost, out of the blue. Under the spell of the desert sky, and with beautiful music perfuming the air, the band brings the town to life in unexpected and tantalizing ways. Even the briefest visit can stay with you forever.

With a Tony- and Grammy-winning score that seduces your soul and sweeps you off your feet, and featuring thrillingly talented onstage musicians, THE BAND'S VISIT rejoices in the way music makes us laugh, makes us cry, and ultimately, brings us together.

With music and lyrics by Tony and Drama Desk Award winner David Yazbek, and a book by Tony, NY Drama Critics Circle, Lortel and Outer Critics Circle award winner Itamar Moses, THE BAND'S VISIT has won "Best Musical" awards from the Tony Awards, Drama League, New York Drama Critics' Circle, the Outer Critics Circle, the Lucille Lortel and the Obies.

The creative team also includes Patrick McCollum (Choreography), Scott Pask (Set Design), Sarah Laux (Costume Design), Tony Award winner Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Kai Harada (Sound Design), Maya Ciarrocchi (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair Designer), Tony Award winner Jamshied Sharifi (Orchestrations), Andrea Grody (Music Supervisor & Additional Arrangements), Dean Sharenow (Music Supervisor & Music Coordinator) and Rick Bertone (Music Director).





