VIDEO: Armie Hammer Talks STRAIGHT WHITE MEN, CALL ME BY YOUR NAME, & More on THE LATE SHOW

Armie Hammer visits THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert to discuss making his Broadway debut, Call Me By Your Name, & more. Check out the clip below!

Straight White Men began previews at the Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street) on Friday, June 29, 2018 and officially opening on Monday, July 23, 2018. Young Jean Lee's dark comedy, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, will star Armie Hammer, Tom Skerritt, Josh Charles, Kate Bornstein and Ty Defo.

It's Christmas Eve, and Ed has gathered his three adult sons to celebrate with matching pajamas, trash-talking, and Chinese takeout. But when a question they can't answer interrupts their holiday cheer, they are forced to confront their own identities. Obie Award-winning playwright Young Jean Lee takes a hilariously ruthless look at the classic American father-son drama. This is one white Christmas like you've never seen before.

STRAIGHT WHITE MEN will feature scenic design by Todd Rosenthal, costume design by Suttirat Larlab, lighting design by Donald Holder, sound design by M.L. Dogg, choreography by Faye Driscoll and casting by Telsey + Company.

