VIDEO: Ansel Elgort Found Out He Was Cast in WEST SIDE STORY From Steven Spielberg

Ansel Elgort stopped by THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT to talk about his upcoming film, The Goldfinch. During the interview, Colbert congratulated Elgort for landing the lead role of Tony in the upcoming West Side Story film.

Colbert went on to ask Elgort how he found out he got the part, to which Elgort replies, "I get this unknown number. For some reason I answer it, and they said, "Hi, Ansel, Steven Spielberg wants to talk to you." I had already been auditioning a lot at the time and had been fighting for this role and it was Steven. And his tone sort of implied that maybe I wasn't get the role but I was so happy that would he call me and tell me I didn't get it."

Elgort goes on to say, "And turned into I did get it. He played me, too. He knew what he was doing."

Watch the interview below!

West Side Story stars Rachel Zegler as Maria, Ansel Elgort as Tony and has an ensemble cast that includes Ariana DeBose, Mike Faist, David Alvarez, Corey Stoll, Brian d'Arcy James, and Rita Moreno.

The film, which is set to release on December 18, 2020, is an adaptation of the 1957 musical with an iconic score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim and a book by Arthur Laurents. The film is being directed by the legendary Stephen Spielberg with Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner penning the film's screenplay.





