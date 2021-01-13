VIDEO: Annaleigh Ashford Talks B POSITIVE and More on THE LATE LATE SHOW

During last night's episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden, James checked in with fellow Broadway alum Annaleigh Ashford.

Ashford is currently starring on the CBS sitcom "B Positive." In the episode, the two chat about Annaleigh's recent move to LA, her lack of athletic prowess and why she may still owe Blockbuster a new copy of "All That Jazz."

Watch the full clip below!

Annaleigh Ashford is a Tony Award-winning actress perhaps best known for her work on television as Betty in SHOWTIME's critically acclaimed drama Masters of Sex, on Broadway as Lauren in Kinky Boots with Billy Porter, and most recently, as Dot in the revival of Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George opposite Jake Gyllenhaal. She won a Tony Award, a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance as Essie Carmichael in the revival of You Can't Take It with You opposite James Earl Jones and Rose Byrne.

Ashford's other television credits include Bad Education, Unbelievable, Versace: AMERICAN CRIME Story, Younger, SHOWTIME's NURSE JACKIE and The Big C, as well as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Smash. She starred in EVIL and GOD FRIENDED ME on the Network and THE GOOD FIGHT on CBS All Access. Television specials include Annaleigh Ashford: Live from Lincoln Center, Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration and The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again. She can be seen in the feature films Late Night with Emma Thompson and SECOND ACT with Jennifer Lopez, among others.

Her additional Broadway credits include the title character in Sylvia opposite Matthew Broderick, Jeannie in Hair, Margot in Legally Blonde and Glinda in Wicked. Off Broadway credits include Helena in The Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park production of A Midsummer Night's Dream, Maureen Johnson in Rent at New World Stages, and Marcy in Dogfight at Second Stage.