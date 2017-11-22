VIDEO: Anna Kendrick & The Bellas Team with VOICE Finalists for New PITCH PERFECT 3 Promo

A new video for the highly anticipated sequel PITCH PERFECT 3 debuted during last night's episode of NBC's THE VOICE, featuring the cast of the film and the top 12 from the competition show. Below, check out the aca-awesome music video for "Freedom! '90 x Cups."

The Bellas are Back! The third installment of the musically-themed franchise, hitting theaters on December 22nd, stars Anna Kendrick, REBELA. Wilson, Britanny Snow, Ruby Rose and Elizabeth Banks. New cast members include Ruby Rose, Andy Allo, and John Lithgow.

In PITCH PERFECT 3, the Bellas will go head-to-head with a group called Dew. Andy Allo, a singer originally discovered by Prince, will take on the role of Charity, a member of the new a cappella group. Elizabeth Banks, Paul Brooks of Gold Circle Entertainment and Max Handelman oF Brownstone Productions will produce the film.

