VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Speaks to the Challenges of Socially-Distanced Theatre

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, Culture secretary Oliver Dowden recently announced on Twitter that UK theatres and music halls will be allowed to reopen on August 1, with socially distanced audiences. Andrew Lloyd Webber however, is questioning how the socially-distanced theatre model can be financially sound.

In an interview with the BCC, Webber said: "The average play needs a 65% capacity and a musical needs more," he explained. "All we want is clarity and consistency." Watch the full interview below!

Andrew Lloyd Webber is the owner of seven West End Theatres including the Cambridge Theatre, Adelphi Theatre, the Gillian Lynne Theatre, Her Majesty's Theatre, Theatre Royal Drury Lane, The London Palladium and The Other Palace.

He is the composer of The Likes of Us, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, By Jeeves, Evita, Variations and Tell Me on a Sunday later combined as Song & Dance, Cats, Starlight Express, The Phantom of the Opera, Aspects of Love, Sunset Boulevard, Whistle Down the Wind, The Beautiful Game, The Woman in White and Love Never Dies.

