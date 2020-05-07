VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Joins Fans for 'Stick It To the Man' Quartantine Rewrite
As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, Andrew Lloyd Webber has put the call out for fans to stick it to the man... in song, that is. Watch as he plays along with fans who have rewritten the lyrics to his School of Rock anthem!
We have loved hearing all of your brilliant lyrics to 'Stick It To The Man! See if you can spot yourself! - #TeamALW#HomeIsWhereTheMusicIs #TogetherAtHome #HomeHappy pic.twitter.com/ni1CFJLDJN- Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) May 7, 2020
Based on the hit film, School of Rock follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. While teaching these pint-sized prodigies what it means to truly rock, Dewey falls for the school's beautiful, but uptight headmistress, helping her rediscover the wild child within. The musical features 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and all the original songs from the movie!
